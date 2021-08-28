CASTAÑEDA, Kendall Patrick



Kendall Patrick Castañeda, passed away on August 22nd from natural causes. Born in Atlanta, September 1, 1998, he spent the last 5 years in Boston, his adopted hometown. He was preceded in death by his Paternal Grandparents, Froilan and Zosima Castañeda, and his Maternal Grandfather, Richard Draffin, Jr. He was also preceded by fellow Posse Foundation alum/chosen family member Erin Edwards.



He leaves us to continue his path; of chosen happiness, loving wholeheartedly, a big proponent of goofiness, and continual learning to - his mother, Mercedes Draffin (Paul Miller), his siblings, Zosima Castañeda (Kyle Nicklaw, and nephew Julio), Ethan Castañeda (Amber Harville), Courtney Castañeda, Emma Castañeda (Dominik Bedzyk), his partner Brianna Gilmore, his Best Friends Ron Thompson and Simeon Webb, his close cousin Karen Castañeda, Uncle and Aunt Robert and Leslie Castañeda (Avery Castañeda) and Uncle Frederick Castañeda, and his Maternal Grandmother, Ann Draffin, and his #BU2021 Posse (Chosen Family): Nancy Lowenstein, Abdullaah Robins, Archelle Thelemaque, Christian Vanleer, Diem (DM) Maxwell, Kamilah Harruna, Kesha Perkins, MC Carradine.



While we deeply mourn this unexpected passing, we are celebrating his memory,



Kendall lived his entire life with a fullness of heart and wasted not one single minute he was given. He gave of himself, his time, his focus, his assistance, his laughter, his smile, and his hugs. His hugs were phenomenal. We are comforted by the fact that he lived daily without regret, and loved those he loved unconditionally and completely. He knew how much and richly he was loved and conversely, we all knew how he felt about us. Kendall left a big footprint there and could not walk down Commonwealth Avenue without seeing someone he knew, and giving a big smile and wave to them as he rushed to a class or activity.



To his siblings, blood related and chosen, Kendall was a constant source of laughter and light, even when he was a "pain in the ass". Kendall's ability to bring ease and joy into the conversation, even in the toughest of times, was one of his most unique and memorable qualities. He was able to turn anything into a joke and would do whatever it took to bring a smile to someone's face, whether that be his sister or a random stranger on the street. His smile in of itself was infectious enough to break up a mundane day and become a shining light to us all. His terribly amazing jokes, infectious positivity, and outward philanthropy allowed everyone he interacted with to see straight into his open heart and affinity for kindness and character.



He was an active leader and contributor in the community from community fridges, to BUFSA, his Posse Family, his work with the MCU as both a team leader and it's President. He was on the Dean's list several times and was inducted into the highly regarded Scarlet Key Society upon Graduation. He graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor of Arts in Sociocultural Anthropology and a Minor in Computer Science.



While at BU, he successfully served on the Executive Board of the Minority Connection Initiative and the Filipino Student Association, completed two internships at Deloitte, as well as the CodeU Program at Google. He served as a Program Advisor and Common Ground speaker for BU's Summer Orientation team, and a Resident Assistant for BU Residence Life, as well as developing funding for BU's annual fund as he worked at the Student Philanthropy center.



He's remembered not only for the heights he accomplished for himself and for others, but for his intention, thoughtfulness, hope, curiosity, and gratitude which he poured wholeheartedly into everything he did.



Arrangements will be Virtual through Wages & Sons Funeral Home in Lawrenceville, but the final date is not yet set. We will keep you all updated through the Wages and Son website and social media. Please visit that site and see social media for organizations to donate monetary gifts in lieu of flowers.



