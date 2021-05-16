<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">CASSELS, William Louis "Billy"<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">William Louie Cassels "Billy", 69, of Atlanta, Georgia passed away on April 28, 2021. Born in Atlanta on March 18, 1952, he was the fourth child of Robert Quarterman Cassels and Donata Horne Cassels. He attended Fernbank Elementary School, Druid Hills High School and graduated from Georgia State University in 1975 with a BBA degree. He was a member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity. During his career he worked at Honeywell, Emory University and EPCO Real Estate Services as Property Manager. He also owned real estate in Atlanta.<br/><br/>Billy had a great sense of humor and loved being around children and his pets. He enjoyed working on his motorcycle, driving to the mountains, riding on his boat at Berkeley Lake and fishing. Mechanically and electrically gifted, he was often building and fixing things for himself and others. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Caroline Cassels, brother Frederick Horne Cassels. Survivors include his siblings Donata Cassels Collier, Robert Horne Cassels and Julianne Cassels Craig, his nieces and nephews Donata Monnin, Melanie Barford, Ian Craig, Alexander Craig and six great-nieces and nephews. He will be laid to rest in the Decatur Cemetery, Decatur, GA. Burial service will be announced at a later date.</font><br/>