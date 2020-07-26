CASSELS, Donata Horne Donata Horne Cassels, age 99, of Dayton, OH and formerly of Mattapoisett, MA and Atlanta, GA passed away on July 17, 2020. Born in Atlanta, GA on October 14, 1920, the daughter of William Alonzo Horne and Mabel Smith Horne. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Quarterman Cassels, daughter Caroline Virginia Cassels, son Frederick Horne Cassels, great grandson Daniel John Barford, son-in-law John C. Collier and brother William A. Horne, Jr. She is survived by her children Donata (Nata) Cassels Collier, William Louie Cassels, Robert Horne Cassels, Julianne Cassels (Jonathan) Craig, and grandchildren Donata (Chad) Monnin, Melanie (Dan) Barford, Ian Craig, Alex Craig; great grandchildren Ellery, Emory, Anna, Ingrid, John, Neka and niece Shirley Hoskins. Donata attended Druid Hills Elementary and Druid Hills High School in Atlanta, GA and Ward Belmont College in Nashville, TN. She graduated from the University of Georgia in 1942 with a degree in Journalism. She was a member of the Pi Beta Phi Sorority where she served as president. Donata and Robert, who received a commission in the US Navy, were married in Atlanta on August 8, 1942. A previous member of Druid Hills Baptist and Emory Presbyterian Churches in Atlanta, GA, she is now a member of St George's Episcopal Church in Dayton, OH. Donata had a zest for life, generous nature and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She adored animals and had many beloved dogs during her life. She was an avid bridge player and was a Life Master in the Contract Bridge League. She enjoyed reading and loved poetry. In 2011, she won second place for her poem in The Leading Age Ohio Annual Art and Writing Program. As a knitter, she won numerous blue ribbons at the GA State Fair. A memorial service in Atlanta will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to an animal charity of your choice.

