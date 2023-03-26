Cassard, William

CASSARD, III, William



It is with great sadness and much love that we announce the passing of William L. Cassard, III, 72, of Dunwoody, Georgia, on February 26, 2023, at home.



William "Bill" was born in Brooklyn, New York on June 18, 1950, to the late William L. Cassard, II and Romelle C. Cassard. The family relocated to Atlanta, Georgia in 1965, and Bill graduated from Marist School and attended North Georgia College. Early in his career, Bill spent time in sales until he started his own company, Phoenix Fireplaces, and worked with John Wieland Homes until his retirement. In 1990, Bill reconnected with Elaine Earley at a high school reunion and they were happily married for 33 years. His interests were many - high school football, all things Georgia Tech, cars, boats, home improvement shows, reading, and traveling. Unfailingly generous, easily entertained, kind, patient, great conversationalist, strong, and with a wonderful sense of humor, his love of and contentment with his life were only surpassed by his love for family and friends.



Bill is survived by his loving wife, Elaine; his daughter, Patricia D'Andrea (Chris) of Ambler, Pennsylvania; his sisters, Romelle Hut of Lawrenceville, Georgia; Biddy Labutka (Bob) of Lake Worth, Florida; and Teesy Black (Jeff) of Cumming, Georgia; his brother, John Cassard of Alpharetta, Georgia; his grandchildren, Bryn and Sophie D'Andrea of Ambler, Pennsylvania; his sister-in-law, Patricia Kinsey of Columbia, South Carolina; his brothers-in-law, Terence Earley (Jessica) of Dallas, Texas and Michael Earley of Atlanta, Georgia; his nephews, Eric Hut (Erica Taylor) of Atlanta, Georgia; Kyle Labutka (Ashley) and Cory Labutka of West Palm Beach, Florida; his uncles, Richard Cassard and Louis Cassard; and his cousins, Steve Cassard (Laura), Linda Kenderdine (Dean), and David Cassard (Janel), all of Maryland.



The Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, March 31, 2023, at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church. Memorial gifts may be made to the Saint Vincent de Paul Society or an organization of your choice.



He was dearly loved by his family and will be greatly missed.



