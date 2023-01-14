Cash, Maynard

CASH, Jr., Maynard L.



Maynard L. Cash, Jr. passed from his earthly home to his heavenly home on Sunday, January 8, 2023. He was born and raised in Monroe, Virginia, but resided in Tucker, Georgia for the last 30 plus years. It was his wish to not have a memorial service, but rather set aside one special day to light a candle in remembrance of him and in celebration of his life. Maynard leaves behind a brother, Roger Cash; a sister, Judy Davis; and a host of nieces and nephews, and many, many friends.



Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, SML, is assisting the family. To send online condolences please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

