Cash, Betty

CASH (BATSON), Betty Jean



Betty Jean (Batson) Cash of Kennesaw, Georgia went to be with the Lord on December 21, 2020.



Betty was a devoted Christian and her beautiful spirit inspired all who knew her. Betty's quick wit and fun-loving spirit drew everyone in and her faith-based optimism endeared her to all. Betty lived out her life as her testimony and she's our hero.



Betty loved teaching children's Sunday School and Women's Bible Studies but her passion was being of service to her family, friends, spending time with her beloved grandchildren. Her trademark smile and generous heart will be forever missed



Betty was preceded in death by her father John A Batson and her mother Eleanor May (High) Batson. She is survived by her husband Rick Cash, their son Jonathan Dunn, daughters Rachel Cash and Katie Griswold (Joe), three grandchildren Jackson Gunter, Allie Gunter, and Evan Dunn, her sister Vickie Pond (Phillip), brother Andrew Batson (Kim) and many much loved nieces and nephews.



Memorial Services celebrating her life will be held at 2:00PM, Saturday, December 26th at Smyrna Presbyterian Church, 3130 Atlanta Road SE, Smyrna, Georgia 30080. Graveside services will be held in Birmingham, Alabama on Sunday, December 27th, at Elmwood Cemetery, 800 Dennison Avenue SW, visitation at 10:00AM, graveside at 11:00AM.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in Betty's memory may be made to Smyrna Presbyterian Church. Link to the Livestreamed Memorial Service: https://www.smyrnapres.org/livestream

