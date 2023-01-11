Casey, Susan

CASEY (COUGHLIN), Susan Ann



Susan Ann Casey (nee Coughlin), daughter of John and Helen Coughlin (Barton) went to be with her Lord peacefully on Thursday, December 22, 2022, after a long and glorious life.



Susan was born on June 28, 1937, in Utica, New York. She was a devout Catholic and was raised and educated in Utica. Susan attended Blessed Sacrament Elementary School where she and her classmates formed cherished friendships that endeared for a lifetime. In 1955, Susan graduated salutatorian from St. Francis de Sales High School. Susan was a 1959 Magna Cum Laude graduate of the College of Saint Rose in Albany, NY and upon graduation married her high school sweetheart, Ronald T. Casey, and began her teaching career that spanned several decades.



Susan and Ronald raised four sons while relocating and living in nine cities over the next twenty years and resuming her teaching career as her sons grew older. Susan developed many lasting friendships in upstate New York (Rochester and Syracuse), Parsippany, New Jersey, Ohio (Warren, Hudson, and Centerville), and Dunwoody, Georgia before settling in Hudson, Ohio for the second time. In 1998, Susan and Ronald "retired" to Alpharetta, Georgia to be closer to grandchildren which allowed them to welcome all her lifelong friends to stop for a visit on their way to Florida. Even in retirement, she continued as a tutor of children with learning disabilities well into her seventies. Susan was a social person and loved meeting and connecting with people, playing Bridge, and reading, and was very generous in helping friends with transportation for doctor visits and shopping. Susan was always kind, strong, and lovable and enjoyed spending time with her family and close friends.



Susan was predeceased by her husband, Ronald Casey; brother, Timothy Coughlin; granddaughter, Emily Casey; and is survived by her sons, Brian (Cynthia) of Atlanta, GA, Michael (Kimberly) of Alpharetta, GA, Kevin (Guly) of New Buffalo, Michigan, and Terence (Jennifer) of Mason, Ohio. Susan's beloved grandchildren include Kathryn, Allison, Shannon, Lauren, Amanda, Chad, and Anthony; her nephews and nieces, Michael, Christine, Danny, Sean, Lauren, and Nicole; brother-in-law, Thomas; sisters-in-laws, Catherine, Barbara, and Elli; and a host of uncles, aunts, and cousins will miss her.



Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Friday, January 20, 2023, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the Mary, Mother of Our Savior Parish, Lourdes Campus, 2222 Genesee Street, Utica, New York. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated immediately following visitation at 12:00 PM Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Utica.



Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd, Utica.



