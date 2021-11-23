CASE, John Patrick



John Patrick Case, 48, of Lake Mary, Florida, passed away on Monday, November 15, 2021. Patrick was born August 13, 1973 in Atlanta, Georgia to Patricia Locklear Case and Clifford L. Case, Jr. Patrick graduated from The University of Georgia in 1998 and received a Bachelors degree in Forest Resources. He went on to have a career in Aviation working for the United Parcel Service (UPS), previously with XOJET and COMAIR/Delta. Patrick had a passion for golfing, hunting, fishing, home renovation, Family and friends. He was carefree and lived his life to the fullest. He was charismatic, never met a stranger, and his friends spanned across the U.S. His devotion to family and friends was unwavering. Patrick is survived by his mother, Patricia Locklear Case (Wayne Duke); his sister Andrea Case (Greg McCollough). Patrick was preceded in death by his father Clifford L. Case, Jr. A service for Patrick will be held Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 1:00 PM at A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home in Decatur, GA. Contributions in Patricks memory may be made to Make A Wish Foundation.

