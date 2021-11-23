ajc logo
X

Case, John

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

CASE, John Patrick

John Patrick Case, 48, of Lake Mary, Florida, passed away on Monday, November 15, 2021. Patrick was born August 13, 1973 in Atlanta, Georgia to Patricia Locklear Case and Clifford L. Case, Jr. Patrick graduated from The University of Georgia in 1998 and received a Bachelors degree in Forest Resources. He went on to have a career in Aviation working for the United Parcel Service (UPS), previously with XOJET and COMAIR/Delta. Patrick had a passion for golfing, hunting, fishing, home renovation, Family and friends. He was carefree and lived his life to the fullest. He was charismatic, never met a stranger, and his friends spanned across the U.S. His devotion to family and friends was unwavering. Patrick is survived by his mother, Patricia Locklear Case (Wayne Duke); his sister Andrea Case (Greg McCollough). Patrick was preceded in death by his father Clifford L. Case, Jr. A service for Patrick will be held Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 1:00 PM at A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home in Decatur, GA. Contributions in Patricks memory may be made to Make A Wish Foundation.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Turner & Sons Funeral Home

2773 North Decatur Road

Decatur, GA

30031

https://www.asturner.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Head, William
2h ago
Latham, Lucille
2h ago
Steinberg, Fran
2h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top