CARWILE, George B.



George B. Carwile died May 22nd, 2022. He was a retired executive. A lifelong Atlantan, he attended local schools. He was a retired member of Atlanta Athletic Club and East Lake Club. He was the son of George Carwile Sr. and Ruth Carwile. He was a world traveler and enjoyed hunting, fishing and various shotgun sports. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Red Cross or The Salvation Army on his behalf.