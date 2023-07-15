Carver, Robert

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

CARVER, Robert "Bob"

Mr. Robert (Bob) Carver, 79, of Stockbridge, GA passed away on Saturday, May 27, 2023. Born in Fulton, GA on September 20, 1943 to William and Besty Carver. He graduated from Russell High School and attended Georgia State Unversity. He worked in Nursing Home Admin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Bill Carver; and sister, Shirley Locklear. To cherish his memory are his brother, John (Connie) Carver. Love of his life, June Tyson of Alpharetta, GA. They enjoyed dancing and walks on the beach looking for shells. Also, many nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association website.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Feds to approve $39 billion discharge for some student loan borrowers8h ago

Credit: AJC staff

‘He kept them straight’: Political journalist Shipp praised at funeral
6h ago

Credit: RON JOHNSON

Georgia Supreme Court declines to hear Rivian incentives case
7h ago

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Christine King Farris lies in state at Georgia Capitol
9h ago

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Christine King Farris lies in state at Georgia Capitol
9h ago

Credit: Pouya Dianat/AJC

Swanky downtown hotel will be returned to lender to avoid foreclosure
10h ago
The Latest

Harris, Austin
1h ago
Lee, Kermit
1h ago
Wiant, Frank
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Bill Torpy

Bill Torpy: For elderly couple, behind $1,062 on note, a happy ending
Cut from Georgia Medicaid health coverage? You may still be eligible
Braves schedule: Atlanta will open 2024 season on road vs. Phillies
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top