Carver, Robert

Mr. Robert (Bob) Carver, 79, of Stockbridge, GA passed away on Saturday, May 27, 2023. Born in Fulton, GA on September 20, 1943 to William and Besty Carver. He graduated from Russell High School and attended Georgia State Unversity. He worked in Nursing Home Admin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Bill Carver; and sister, Shirley Locklear. To cherish his memory are his brother, John (Connie) Carver. Love of his life, June Tyson of Alpharetta, GA. They enjoyed dancing and walks on the beach looking for shells. Also, many nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association website.



