CARUSO, Gertrude



Gertrude S. Caruso (Trudie), 87, of Snellville, Georgia passed away on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Born October 26, 1933 in Newnan, GA, she attended Newnan High School and graduated from LaGrange College in 1955. She married Douglas B. Fithian in 1956 after which they moved to New York, had three children and divorced in 1967. In August 1973, Trudie married Albert J. (Joe) Caruso and they shared 46 wonderful years in Hawthorne, NY. They had many creative passions including renowned holiday displays. Trudie began her career as a school teacher and later worked for many years as office manager for a real estate company. She is survived by her three children Dianne E. Pisarek of NC, Lisa S. Fithian of NY, and David B. Fithian (husband Michael R. Rodriguez) of MA. She is also survived by her three sisters in GA, Vivian Yancey, Jane Ellen Speers and Addie S. Cooley (husband Dr. Charles), Joe's four children Joseph of NY, James (wife Diane) of FL, Diane Stephanic (husband Robert) of NY, and Nicholas (wife Meaghan) of CT, as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, son-in-law Victor Pisarek Jr., brothers Robert E. Summers and Charles W. Summers, brothers-in-law Rev. B.C. Speers Jr. and Randolph O. Yancey, sisters-in-law Mary Anne W. Summers and Sybil O. Smith and her parents Robert E. Summers and Gertrude L. (Reynolds) Summers. Her ashes will be interred alongside her beloved husband in a graveside service at 10:30am on Saturday, July 31 at the Kensico Cemetery, 273 Lakeview Ave., Valhalla, NY (gather at the cemetery office by 10:15am) Flowers for the service may be sent to the address above. Remembrances are welcome at Legacy.com.

