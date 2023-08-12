CARTWRIGHT, Mary Soyars



Mary Soyars Cartwright, 81, of Brookhaven, Georgia, passed away on August 3, 2023 following a brief illness.



Mary was born on April 28, 1942, to Allan and Virgina Soyars in Wytheville, Viginia. She graduated from The University of North Carolina at Greensboro in 1964. That same year she married Thomas Cartwright. They were blessed with three children, Tom Jr. (Kathy), Bill (deceased), and Rob (Katherine); and four grandchildren, Thomas III, Olivia, Kate and Sarah. She is also survived by her loving sister, Faire Patterson (Jim), who resides in Marion, Virigina; along with multiple nieces and nephews. Her devotion to her family was unsurpassed.



Mary was quite active in all phases of her church life. She played in the handbell choir and frequently served as an usher. She taught in the St. James Preschool for 49 years. In her many varied roles at the Preschool, she influenced and expressed love to thousands of children. She was active in many sports, especially tennis and pickleball.



A Memorial Service for Mary will be held Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM, with a reception following, at St. James United Methodist Church, 4400 Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, Atlanta, Georgia 30342. She will be inurned in the church's Memorial Garden with a private family service.



Memorial donations may be made to St. James United Methodist Church or a charity of choice.



