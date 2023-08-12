Cartwright, Mary

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

CARTWRIGHT, Mary Soyars

Mary Soyars Cartwright, 81, of Brookhaven, Georgia, passed away on August 3, 2023 following a brief illness.

Mary was born on April 28, 1942, to Allan and Virgina Soyars in Wytheville, Viginia. She graduated from The University of North Carolina at Greensboro in 1964. That same year she married Thomas Cartwright. They were blessed with three children, Tom Jr. (Kathy), Bill (deceased), and Rob (Katherine); and four grandchildren, Thomas III, Olivia, Kate and Sarah. She is also survived by her loving sister, Faire Patterson (Jim), who resides in Marion, Virigina; along with multiple nieces and nephews. Her devotion to her family was unsurpassed.

Mary was quite active in all phases of her church life. She played in the handbell choir and frequently served as an usher. She taught in the St. James Preschool for 49 years. In her many varied roles at the Preschool, she influenced and expressed love to thousands of children. She was active in many sports, especially tennis and pickleball.

A Memorial Service for Mary will be held Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM, with a reception following, at St. James United Methodist Church, 4400 Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, Atlanta, Georgia 30342. She will be inurned in the church's Memorial Garden with a private family service.

Memorial donations may be made to St. James United Methodist Church or a charity of choice.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: GoFundMe

2nd mistrial over murder charge for man accused in Gwinnett teen’s death6h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

YSL case: Judge allows search of defense attorney’s laptop
5h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

MUSIC ICON IN ATL
MARTA plans shuttles, extra trains for Beyoncé concerts this weekend

Family walking to school discovers woman dead in SW Atlanta driveway
7h ago

Family walking to school discovers woman dead in SW Atlanta driveway
7h ago

Credit: Zoo Atlanta

Biji, oldest Zoo Atlanta orangutan and resident since 1988, dies
8h ago
The Latest

Smith, Kenneth
1h ago
Andrews, Bsrbara
1h ago
Davis, Stephanie
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Special

Amy Webb, renowned futurist, coming to Atlanta in exclusive AJC event
12h ago
How to help the victims of Maui’s deadly wildfires
13h ago
Countdown to Georgia high school footall: Meet the preseason 2023 AJC Super 11 team
11h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top