CARTMILL, Marshall Edwin



Marshall Edwin Cartmill age 87 died July 13, 2021 at his home of pancreatic cancer. He was born November 5, 1933 in Elk City, Oklahoma. He lived on a cotton farm there with his parents and grandparents until he was eight years old. His parents Vernon Estes Cartmill and Wilma Marie (Scott) moved to Los Angeles in 1940. Marshall was preceded in death by his sister Charlene Faye and his parents. He is survived by his sister, Donna Louise Severs, of Sacramento, California.



Marshall graduated from Covina High School. While there he played tennis and football. He had a paper route then worked part time for Swift and Company in their freezer department.



Marshall married Jayme Arleta Fuhriman April 10, 1954 in California at Alhambra Methodist Church. They honeymooned on their way to Seattle, Washington where he served in the



U. S. Coast Guard as a storekeeper for two years during the Korean War.



They returned to Southern California. He joined Toastmasters International and began a career in sales in the food service industry. Over the next 45 years he was employed by Smart & Final Iris, S. E. Rykoff, Pronto Foods, Prime Packing, Fantasia Confections, Superior Tea & Coffee, International Multifoods and Land O Lakes. Also, with the help of a food chemist, he developed a steak sauce and his company Specialty Foods sold it nationwide to restaurants.



They started a family: Kevin Jared, (Terrie Loraine Smith), children Ryan and Kate, Shawn Arlen, (Wendy Sonja Hall), children Jake and Holland, Heather Marie Cartmilll Oliver, children Hunter, Parker and Ella, Holly Jean Cartmill Hooper, (Jerry William Hooper), child Christian Alexander.



Marshall liked playing tennis. In fact, he entered the family in the 1976 Coca Cola Family Tennis Classic which they won. He loved to ballroom dance with Jayme and as teenagers they danced to many of the big bands of the era, sometimes at the Hollywood Palladium.



Marshall was a patriot. He believed the the The Constitution of the United States. When his grandchildren reached the age of 10-12 he took them to Washington DC for a week of history and patriotism. His heroes were Ronald Reagan and Dennis Prager, (talk radio host 920 AM and author of "Still The Best Hope"). He thought him to be the wisest man he knew.



Marshall was an active member of the Oak Grove United Methodist Church, Decatur, Georgia for 52 years. A private family memorial service will be held at the church July 31st, with a reception for all friends in the Great Hall at 12:00 noon.



If desired, donations may be made to Oak Grove United Methodist Church or the Salvation Army.

