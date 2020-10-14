CARTLEDGE, Virginia Our amazing and precious mother and Granny passed away on Saturday, October 10,2020. She is now at home with our Lord and Savior and her adoring husband,our incredible loving father and PaPa, Aubrey Lane Cartledge, Sr. and her precious son, Aubrey Lane, Jr. She was born August 9, 1926 in Thomson, Georgia. She grew up on a farm with nine brothers and sisters and graduated from Thomson High School. She met the love of her life while walking to a White Oak Camp meeting. She always said it was love a first sight for both of them. They were married on the fifth of June, 1948 after Aubrey served his country in WW11. She loved being a stay at home mom. She enjoyed cooking and Aubrey returning home each evening was met at the door with a warm embrace and delicious smells wafting from the kitchen. She taught herself how to sew and became an incredible seamstress making beautiful clothes for both herself and daughter. She wrote in her diary as a young wife and mom that she wished this time could stand still. She is survived by her daughter, Julia Crump, daughter-in-law, Vickie Cartledge, grandchildren, Kevin (Christy) Cartledge, Virginia Lane (Casey) Cox, Blake Crump, Audra Cartledge and Kyle (Lindsey) Cartledge, great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren. Funeral services will be Saturday, October 17 at graveside with family at Kennesaw Memorial Park.

