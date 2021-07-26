CARTER, William



William (Bill) Ernest Carter, a Navy Veteran and then a Lockheed-Georgia avionics engineer for 38 years, passed from this life to his heavenly home on July 23, 2021 at age 86. William was married to Etta Loreece Johnson who pre-deceased him in 2015. William is survived by children Wade Carter and Linda Carter Weyman, grandchildren Jason Carter, Nathan Carter, Erica Weyman Garcia, Julius Weyman, and great-grandchildren, Henry, Theo, Eden, Slade, and Jett. William was introduced to avionics in the Navy, serving four years. While stationed in Washington, DC, he met Etta, his future wife. William earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering at the University of South Carolina in 1959. William then started his avionics engineering career at Lockheed-Georgia Co in Marietta, GA where he worked on major military transport planes, the C-131, C-141, and C-5. After retirement, William was active in Labelle Heights Baptist Church where he helped with building maintenance and running the sound board for services. William was also active in his community, donating his time and skills to do home and car repairs for friends, family and others in need. Funeral services will be at Carmichael Funeral Home, 2950 King St, Smyrna, GA 30080. Visitation will be Monday, July 26 from 4 PM - 6 PM. A memorial service will follow at 6 PM.



