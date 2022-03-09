Carter, Syble

CARTER (KELLY), Syble



Syble Kelly Carter, 90, passed away peacefully November 17, 2021 at her home in Fayetteville, GA and moved into her Father's House for eternity. She was born in Webb, Alabama on August 24, 1931 to the late Essie V. Kelly and Charles Marvin Kelly, Sr.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Anthony John Carter.



She is survived by her son, John (Kathy) Carter, daughter Kelly Carter (Bernie) Kordsmeier, grandsons Anthony Dick, Sam Kordsmeier, Billy Cook and Zane Sims and many nieces, nephews and cousins.



She graduated from Mississippi Baptist School of Nursing, 11/12, 1954 and worked as a nurse for many years, most recently at Griffin Hospital. She will be remembered for her innate ability to rise above any situation that challenged her. She loved to study her Bible and shared her wisdom with everyone she met. She was a member of First Baptist Church where she enjoyed attending church and Sunday school. She was a special lady and will be missed by many.



Her family and friends all agree that she was the most gifted cook, encouraging all to cook from scratch and to enjoy the journey as well as the ultimate feast.



Graveside service at Gardens Of Memory, 6200 US Hwy., 431 N. Kinsey, AL 36345, March 12, 2022, 1:00 PM Central Time.

