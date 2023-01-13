CARTER, Stuart



Stuart Carter, age 79, passed on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. He was the son of the late Lucious and Eva Elliott Carter. He graduated from Washington High School in Atlanta, and subsequently started working for the General Motors Corporation until his retirement in 1987. Stuart married Cynthia Ann Ward in 1962 and is survived by his four children, Stuart (Charlotte) Carter Jr., Deirdre Mims, Selwyn Carter and Durmon Carter; grandchildren, Timothy Mays, Christopher Mays, Darius Mays and Kaylie Carter; and nieces, Sharon Carter and Shon Carter. A Memorial Service will be planned for a later date.

