CARTER, Rita G.



Ms. Rita G. Carter passed February 5, 2023. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM, at Oakhurst Presbyterian Church in Decatur, GA. Pastor Gibson "Nibs" Stroupe officiating alongside Pastor Katie Ricks. Survivors are: one granddaughter, Alexia; one grandson, Nicholas; sister, Ingrid 'Renee' Carter; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends. Viewing and Visitation will be Friday, February 17, 2023, from 4 PM until 8 PM at Raleigh Rucker Funeral Home.

