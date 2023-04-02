X

Carter, Patricia

Credit: File

Obituaries
1 hour ago

CARTER, Patricia

Mrs. Patricia Ann Carter received her wings on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at the age of 79. This amazing, kind, fun-filled, joyful, wonderful, beautiful, sassy and always classy lady will not be forgotten and will be greatly missed.

Patricia Ann Carter was born on August 22, 1938 to parents Bernice and James Pennington. She leaves to cherish her memory her only child, Pamela Alethia Carter; her husband, Charles Douglass Carter; her sister and brother-in-law, Phyllis and Ronald Sims; her brother, James "Son" Pennington; her niece, Adrienne Nicole Sims; nephew, Ronald Christopher Sims; and many more family and friends.

Patricia Ann Carter resided in Stone Mountain, GA, for the last 30 years with her wonderful husband of 60 years, Mr. Charles Douglass Carter. She worked for IBM for 25 years, while living in upstate New York, prior to her retirement. She was very creative and a quick learner and began designing Micro Chips for the firm. While here in Georgia, she volunteered in the Neonatal Unit at Atlanta Medical Center, and as a Stroke Councilor (after her own stroke) for the DeKalb Medical Center Stoke Club. She also worked at Major Uniform Shop at Atlanta Medical Center. Where she quickly became part of the family. Memorial Services will be on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 2 PM, Floral Hills Funeral Home-3150 Lawrenceville Hwy, Tucker, GA.




