Carter, Matilda

Matilda "Tillie" Phillips Carter, age 83, of Marietta, GA, passed away on December 2, 2021. She was born in 1938 to parents, Terrell E. & Dorothy H. Phillips. She graduated from Auburn University with a degree in Medical Laboratory Science. She was retired from Well star Medical Systems after retirement, she continued as a Volunteer at Well star Community Hospice Tranquility at Cobb. She loved her Church activities, Gardening and Traveling. Matilda is preceded in death by her husband, Robert (Bob) Luer Carter and is survived by her son, Terrell (Ted) Paul Carter. A Memorial Service will be held at 11: 00 AM on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at St. Catherine's Episcopal Church, 571 Holt Rd NE, Marietta, GA 30068. Inurnment will follow in Arlington National Cemetery, Washington DC at a later date. In lieu of usual remembrances, the family kindly asks that you consider a donation in Tillie's name to Wellstar Community Hospice Tranquility at Cobb https://www.wellstar.org/ or St. Catherine Memorial Garden Fund or General Fund https://www.stcats.church/




