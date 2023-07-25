Carter, Hugh Alton

Obituaries
14 hours ago
X

Hugh Alton Carter Jr. died on Sunday, July 23 in his home in Tampa, surrounded by family. He was 80.

Born on Sept. 29, 1942, in Americus, he was the son of Ruth and Hugh A. Carter Sr.

Carter held a high-level post in Jimmy Carter's White House and owned a book-publishing business in Atlanta.

Known as "Sonny," he served four years as Special Assistant to the President for Administration, reporting directly to President Carter.

The son of a first cousin of Jimmy Carter, he was a key organizer of the "Peanut Brigade," the Plains-based action committee that worked to get Carter elected president.

"My family and I are deeply saddened by the passing of Hugh "Sonny" Carter. He was not only close family, but he was crucial in my grandfather's election as president by organizing the famous Peanut Brigade, and he skillfully implemented true zero-based budgeting within my grandfather's White House," said Jason Carter, chairman of the Carter Center.

Read more about Hugh Carter Jr. on ajc.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

NEW DETAILS: What they’re saying about the new UPS-Teamsters labor deal14m ago

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

NEW: Free self-driving bus will shuttle visitors around Cumberland destinations
23m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

How the TV & film tax credit turned Georgia into Hollywood of the South
3h ago

Credit: Special

Hugh Carter Jr., ex-White House staffer and relative of Jimmy, dies
56m ago

Credit: Special

Hugh Carter Jr., ex-White House staffer and relative of Jimmy, dies
56m ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

East Lake Golf Club to close for year to undergo massive renovation
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Nerney, Thomas
Hugh Carter Jr., ex-White House staffer and relative of Jimmy, dies
56m ago
Episcopal deacon Jackie Watt broke down walls for herself and others
2h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Why Braves traded for Pierce Johnson, Taylor Hearn, and are they done dealing?
20h ago
Channel 2 Action News partners with groups for school supply drive
Asian store in Duluth a social media-fueled sensation
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top