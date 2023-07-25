Carter, Hugh Alton

Hugh Alton Carter Jr. died on Sunday, July 23 in his home in Tampa, surrounded by family. He was 80.



Born on Sept. 29, 1942, in Americus, he was the son of Ruth and Hugh A. Carter Sr.



Carter held a high-level post in Jimmy Carter's White House and owned a book-publishing business in Atlanta.



Known as "Sonny," he served four years as Special Assistant to the President for Administration, reporting directly to President Carter.



The son of a first cousin of Jimmy Carter, he was a key organizer of the "Peanut Brigade," the Plains-based action committee that worked to get Carter elected president.



"My family and I are deeply saddened by the passing of Hugh "Sonny" Carter. He was not only close family, but he was crucial in my grandfather's election as president by organizing the famous Peanut Brigade, and he skillfully implemented true zero-based budgeting within my grandfather's White House," said Jason Carter, chairman of the Carter Center.



