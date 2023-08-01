CARTER, Elizabeth Blair



Elizabeth Blair Carter, of Park Springs Community, Stone Mountain, GA, died on July 28, 2023, at the age of 98, surrounded by loved ones. Born in Atlanta in 1925, to Hoke and Eddith Blair, Elizabeth graduated from Atlanta Girls' High School, Atlanta Junior College (Georgia State), and Agnes Scott College. She earned her MME degree from the University of North Carolina and Georgia State University in 1975. Elizabeth was married for 50 years to Walter C. Carter, professor emeritus of Textile Engineering at Georgia Institute of Technology. Elizabeth and Walter lived briefly in Decatur, AL and in Chapel Hill, NC. Walter preceded Elizabeth in death in 1999, at the age of 79.



Elizabeth was very active as an organist and choral director in local Atlanta churches. She taught children's piano lessons for 40 years in the Atlanta Buckhead area, and was a member of the Atlanta Music Club. She was a longtime member of the Atlanta Music Teachers Association, serving as President from 1984-1986. Elizabeth was also a member of the Atlanta Chapter of the American Guild of Organists since 1942. She was highly involved in the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Atlanta, and held several different offices after becoming a member in 1968. Elizabeth was very accomplished at floral arrangements and served as a Master Judge of flower shows as a member of the Designer Flower Show Judges Club. She actively participated in numerous flower shows, winning many awards for her arrangements. She was also a member of Colonial Garden Club, and held teaching certificates from Ikenobo, Saga, and Shofu Ryu, schools of Japanese flower arranging.



Elizabeth enjoyed ballroom, square, and round dancing and participated in dance competitions with her husband, Walter, at the Fred Astaire Dance Studios and the Ballroom Dance Clubs of Atlanta. With these studios, they traveled, competed, and won many competitive awards in Europe, Hawaii, Brazil, and across the USA. She was a member of the Sarah Bulloch chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Elizabeth enjoyed music, sewing, gardening, dancing, watercolor painting, activities with her family, and had a wonderful sense of humor that will be missed by many. She resided for the past 21 years at Park Springs retirement community in Stone Mountain, GA, where she spearheaded many activities, including watercolor classes, music, and gardening.



Elizabeth is survived by her children, Walter (Christie) Carter of Nashville, TN, Hoke (Gloria) Carter of Atlanta, GA, and Allison Carter of Walnut Creek, CA; grandchildren, Beau, Michael (Jennifer), Blair (Russell), Caroline (Allen), and Miles (Dana); 3 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Eddith Kelly Wilhoit of Marietta, GA.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. For updates, please visit www.wagesandsons.com. Wages and Sons, Stone Mountain Chapel 1040 Main Street Stone Mountain, GA 30083. 770-469-9811





