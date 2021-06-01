CARTER, Donald



Donald Frederick Carter, 86, passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 2:00 PM at the First Baptist Church of Decatur.



Mr. Carter was born in Martinez, Georgia, Columbia county, to the late Tracy Matteson Carter and Myrtle Johnson Carter. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Decatur, in Decatur Georgia. Donald was family centered, loving his wife and son, always prideful in their accomplishments. Don retired from the North American Mission Board of the Southern Baptist Convention and had a special touch in working with his hands and also doing church and missionary work. Don loved his God, his church, and singing those praises.



He was preceded in death by his parents, and a loving wife, Dorothy Jones Carter.



Left to cherish his memory is his devoted and loving son, Michael, along with remaining family from Dorothy's family and Paul Judy from his parent's family.



