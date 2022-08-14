ajc logo
X

Carter, Carman

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

CARTER, Carman "Rusty"

Carman "Rusty" Carter, age 77, of Toccoa, GA, peacefully passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral services for Rusty will be held on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. in the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory. Burial will follow at Peachtree Memorial Park, Peachtree Corners, GA. The family will gather on Sunday, August 14, 2022 from 4:00 p.m until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Rusty was born on August 9, 1945 in Plainfield, NJ, to the late Claude Russell Carter and the late Theresa Kirby Carter; also preceding Rusty in death was his beloved wife of 52 years, Dolores Sorrow Carter.

Rusty was a faithful servant and a member of The Torch Church in Demorest, GA. He graduated from Norcross High School Class of 63 where he was a great athlete lettering in baseball, football, basketball and track. Rusty enjoyed softball, and was affectionately known as "Mr Softball ", and was inducted into the Softball Hall of Fame in 1994. He was a season ticket holder to the Hawks,Thrashers and Flames and the Atlanta Stripers. He was a Master Mason with over 50 years of service in the Norcross Masonic Lodge 228. Rusty cherished his time with his family and he also enjoyed traveling. He loved his daily visits with his friends at "The Diner " in Toccoa, and he loved to go to church.

Rusty is survived by his son, Cale Russell Carter and wife Amanda; daughters, Sherry Coan and husband Edward, Crystal Robin Goodwin and husband, Sgt. Russell Godwin; brother, Kirby Carter and wife Connie; beloved grandchildren, Melissa King and husband Kyle, Cory Casteel, Brice Curtis, Sydney Fricks and fiancé Logan, Courtney Fricks, Caleb Russell Carter, Caroline Carter, Nikki Ferguson and husband Rick, Erin Coan, and Brandon Coan and wife Julie; cherished great-grandchildren, Kailee, Bristol, Charlie Joe and Erin.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com<http://www.crowellbrothers.com/>.

Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory

5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard

Peachtree Corners, GA

30092

https://www.crowellbrothers.com/resources/landing-page?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
Ronald Acuña leaves due to knee soreness but Braves sweep doubleheader2h ago
Georgia’s Dell McGee breaks down Bulldogs’ talent at running back
Cincinnati’s Brandon Vazquez impresses Atlanta United, his former team
2h ago
NFL players union president blasts Soldier Field conditions
3h ago
NFL players union president blasts Soldier Field conditions
3h ago
Another Andrew Gutman goal earns Atlanta United a draw with Cincinnati
4h ago
The Latest
Fields, Martha
2h ago
Gunnells, Joel
2h ago
Housworth, Emory
2h ago
Featured
FILE - A cross and Bible sculpture stand outside the Southern Baptist Convention headquarters in Nashville, Tenn., on May 24, 2022. The Executive Committee of the Southern Baptist Convention said Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, that several of the denomination's major entities are under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice. (AP Photo/Holly Meyer, File)

Credit: Holly Meyer

Southern Baptist Convention’s sex abuse scandal draws federal inquiry
House passes federal health care, tax and climate change bill
Best high school players? Meet the 2022 AJC Super 11 team - with video
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top