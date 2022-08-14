CARTER, Carman "Rusty"



Carman "Rusty" Carter, age 77, of Toccoa, GA, peacefully passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.



Funeral services for Rusty will be held on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. in the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory. Burial will follow at Peachtree Memorial Park, Peachtree Corners, GA. The family will gather on Sunday, August 14, 2022 from 4:00 p.m until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.



Rusty was born on August 9, 1945 in Plainfield, NJ, to the late Claude Russell Carter and the late Theresa Kirby Carter; also preceding Rusty in death was his beloved wife of 52 years, Dolores Sorrow Carter.



Rusty was a faithful servant and a member of The Torch Church in Demorest, GA. He graduated from Norcross High School Class of 63 where he was a great athlete lettering in baseball, football, basketball and track. Rusty enjoyed softball, and was affectionately known as "Mr Softball ", and was inducted into the Softball Hall of Fame in 1994. He was a season ticket holder to the Hawks,Thrashers and Flames and the Atlanta Stripers. He was a Master Mason with over 50 years of service in the Norcross Masonic Lodge 228. Rusty cherished his time with his family and he also enjoyed traveling. He loved his daily visits with his friends at "The Diner " in Toccoa, and he loved to go to church.



Rusty is survived by his son, Cale Russell Carter and wife Amanda; daughters, Sherry Coan and husband Edward, Crystal Robin Goodwin and husband, Sgt. Russell Godwin; brother, Kirby Carter and wife Connie; beloved grandchildren, Melissa King and husband Kyle, Cory Casteel, Brice Curtis, Sydney Fricks and fiancé Logan, Courtney Fricks, Caleb Russell Carter, Caroline Carter, Nikki Ferguson and husband Rick, Erin Coan, and Brandon Coan and wife Julie; cherished great-grandchildren, Kailee, Bristol, Charlie Joe and Erin.



