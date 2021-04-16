ajc logo
Carter, Biasber Victoria

CARTER, Baisber Victoria

Mrs. Baisber Victoria Carter of Morrow, GA passed April 5, 2021. Services Sat., April 17, 2021, 11:00 AM, More Than Conquerors Church, 3600 Snapfinger Rd, Stone Crest, GA, 30038, Pastor C. L. May, eulogist. Family and friends assemble at the church 10:30 AM. Internment Old Travelers Rest Baptist Church 1865 Joy Lake Road Morrow, GA 30260.

Visitation Fri., April 16, 2021, 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Travelers Rest Baptist Church, 2112 Rex Road Morrow, GA, 30260.




Funeral Home Information

Brown & Young Home Of Funerals

7075 Swift Street

Lithonia, GA

30058

