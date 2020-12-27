CARTER, Beth Braswell



Beth Braswell Carter (84) died of heart failure on December 24, 2020. Beth was born and raised in Worth County, GA. She married her high school sweetheart, Simeon "Sammy" who predeceased her in 2013. She has called Decatur, GA home for the last 58 years. She was a wonderful Christian wife and mother. A private graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery in Sylvester, GA on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers or donations, the Carter family asks that you spend time with someone you love. To sign her online guest book, please visit www.asturner.com. A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home.

