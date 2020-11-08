X

Carter, Barbara

CARTER (Woods), Barbara

Barbara Jean Woods Carter was born October 8, 1933 in Pineora GA and lived most of her life in Decatur GA. She died October 25th, 2020 at home in Ellicott City, MD. Barbara is survived by two sisters and their husbands, Shirley & Cordell Exley of Eatonton, GA, Diane & Gene Whittle of Guyton, GA; two children and their spouses, Jon & Cathleen Carter of Ft. Worth, TX, Ginger & Jeff Wanko of Catonsville, MD; and two grandchildren, Nicholas & Katherine Wanko. At her request, no service will be held. Arrangements by MacNabb Funeral Home, P.A.

