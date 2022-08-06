ajc logo
X

Carspecken, H. Hutson

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

CARSPECKEN, Jr., Dr. H. Hutson

Dr. H. Hutson Carspecken, Jr., born on February 2, 1940 in Washington, PA, grew up in Ferguson, MO, and passed away in his Atlanta home on July 29, 2022. He graduated from The Country Day School in St. Louis in 1958, Princeton University in 1962, and Washington University Medical School in 1966. He served our country as a doctor in the Vietnam War, heading up a burn care unit for the wounded. He moved to Atlanta after the War to begin his illustrious career as a Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeon, and he enjoyed a 57-year marriage to Margaret (Peggy) Carspecken. He is survived by Peggy; his two sons, Hut and Hugh; and four grandchildren. He will be remembered for his charisma and will be missed by his family. HM Patterson and Son Canton Hill is honored to serve the Carpsecken family during this difficult time.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H.M. Patterson & Son-Canton Hill Chapel

1157 Old Canton Road Ne

Marietta, GA

30068

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/marietta-ga/hm-patterson-son-canton-hill-chapel/4945?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
Observations from Georgia Tech’s first preseason practice1h ago
Georgia’s longtime ticket manager resigns amid distribution process
12h ago
Tyler Perry paid Cicely Tyson $1 million for one day of work in 2007 to honor her
8h ago
Father, son rescued after plunging off I-85 flyover bridge in SW Atlanta
12h ago
Father, son rescued after plunging off I-85 flyover bridge in SW Atlanta
12h ago
Former postal worker pleads guilty to recruiting mail carriers in drug scheme
6h ago
The Latest
Nichols, Leigh
Silcox, Daniel
Chahrouri, Eileen
1h ago
Featured
Fulton County residents use electronic voting machines to cast their ballots on the floor of State Farm Arena during early voting in Georgia in October 2020. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Georgia election security chief splits time with second state job
17h ago
How Georgia’s new mental health law works
Jerry Day, Flip Circus and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top