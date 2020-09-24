X

CARSON, Leortise Logan Mrs: Leortise Logan Carson of Atlanta , and formerly of Brooklyn , N Y , passed away on Sept. 15, 2020. A Celebration Of Life Service will be held on this Fri., Sept, 25 , 2020 at 11am in Murray Brothers Funeral Home, Cascade Chapel , 1199 Utoy Springs Rd.; SW; Atlanta, GA (30331). Interment: Lincoln Cemetery. Public Viewing: Thur:. 1:00 till 6:00 pm. She was preceded in death by her husband and son . She is survived by many nieces, nephews , cousins and other relatives and friends throughout the Atlanta and New York areas. This service will be lived streamed via viemo.com/murraybrothers (404) 349- 3000.

