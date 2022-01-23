CARSON, Joan



Joan Letitia Carson, age 92, passed away, Thursday, December 23, 2021, two days before Christmas and three days before her birthday. She was a Christmas baby in the beginning and in the end. Joan was born December 26, 1928 in Atlanta, Georgia to Beatrice Wallace Charlton of Laconia, New Hampshire and Charles Daniel Martin of Brattleboro, Vermont. She was educated in Savannah where she spent most of her youth. She worked as a secretary for the US Air National Guard and later as a teletype operator in Chicago, Illinois. Joan was married to James Woodrow Prevatt in 1950. In 1959, she married Charles E. Carson, to whom she was married 59 years until his death in 2018. With James Woodrow Prevatt, Joan had James Wallace Prevatt of Lakeland, Florida. With Charles Eugene Carson, she adopted Charles Richard Carson and had Christopher Anthony Carson.



Joan was a devoted wife and mother (known as mother, mom or mum depending on the son). She was an avid gardener and collector of many things, including shells, and would spend hours combing the beaches of Sanibel, Florida looking for the perfect shell. She was also an avid genealogist, before the age of online geology, which is why this obituary is somewhat long. She spent many years, painstakingly researching the lives of others and so it would only be fair to give someone else a head start researching the history of her dynamic life.



Joan is survived by James and Carol Prevatt, of Lakeland, Florida, Charles Richard Carson of Atlanta, Georgia, Chris and Jennifer Carson of Macon, Georgia, granddaughters Heather and Jill (daughters of James and Carol) grandsons Andrew and Ben (sons of Charles Carson) and great grandchildren Savannah, Logan (children of Jill) and Brian and Rachel (children of Heather). Joan was an amazing and strong wife and mother. She will be sorely missed. A service will be planned for the spring of 2022 in Savannah, Georgia.



