CARSON, Donald Clinton



Donald Clinton Carson, 81, of Dahlonega, Georgia, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 4, 2023.



Don was born November 23, 1942 to the late Clinton Cleavland Carson and Mary Elizabeth Morgan Carson. Don's wife, Linda Chambliss Carson, of 20 years, preceded him in death in 2000. Also preceding Don in death are his brother, Roger Carson; sister, Patty Carson; and grandson, Andrew Carson.



Surviving Don are his brothers, Joe Michael Carson (Jan) of Villa Rica, GA, James Craig Carson (Margaret) of Whitesburg, GA; and sister-in-law, Dianna Carson (Roger) of Lilburn, GA. Don's children include James Christopher Carson (Caitriona) of Guildford, England, Lori Carson of North Augusta, SC, Michael Glenn Carson (Marganne) of Redondo Beach, CA, Sara Whitney Carson of Dahlonega, GA, and Carey Carson-Robinson of Dawsonville, GA. His grandchildren, from oldest to youngest are Matthew Daniel Carson (32), Andrew Kyle Carson (deceased 2016), Harry James Carson (18), Wyatt Reid Robinson (13), Adelyn Chambliss Carson (4), and twins, Emery Moon and Collins Murphy Carson (2).



Don was a graduate of Douglasville County High School, class of 1960. In his younger years, he was an avid hunter and then his passion changed to golf. In his later years, he became a writer and self-published several books of jokes as well as a book about Georgia State Courthouses. At the time of his death, his first mystery was being edited and will be published at a later date.



Don had a strong work ethic and was a loyal BellSouth employee for many years until early retirement. After that, he took on various other work to keep himself busy between golf games. Throughout his life, he also served as a coach to several baseball and softball teams. Some of his children, and their friends, would call him a legend with his ability to tell a joke or beat them at snooker or billiards.



A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 11 AM, at Bearden Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 10 AM until the service hour.



The family is requesting that in lieu of flowers, you remember Don as humorous and clever, and if you recall a particular story or memory, please share it with them. Condolences may be expressed at www.beardenfuneralhome.com.



Bearden Funeral Home, Dawsonville, GA.



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