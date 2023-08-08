Carruthers, Betty

1 hour ago
CARRUTHERS, Betty Jean

Age 76, of Atlanta, GA, passed July 28, 2023. Funeral Service, Friday, August, 11, 2023 at 11 AM, World Changers Church International. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, Atlanta.

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

