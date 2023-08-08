CARRUTHERS, Betty Jean
Age 76, of Atlanta, GA, passed July 28, 2023. Funeral Service, Friday, August, 11, 2023 at 11 AM, World Changers Church International. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, Atlanta.
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
