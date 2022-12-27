CARROLL, Richard Autrell



Richard Autrell Carroll, age 87, passed away suddenly December 19, 2022, doing what he loved, working in his yard, and taking care of his beloved wife, Jan.



Born August 5, 1935 in Augusta, GA. He graduated from the University of Georgia with a Bachelor of Science and went on to have a successful 35-year career as an award-winning top sales rep for Parke Davis (later Pfizer). He and his wife, Jan were together nearly 60 years and set a beautiful example of love and friendship that endured all their years together.



Richard was one of a kind, cherished and deeply loved by his friends and family. He will be profoundly missed.



Visitation with the family is 10 - 11 AM, Friday, December 30, at Sandy Springs Chapel, in Sandy Springs, GA.



