Carroll, Marian

CARROLL (YANCEY),



Marian



Marian Yancey Carroll, age 97, of Stone Mountain, Georgia died peacefully on May 11, 2023. Marian and her identical twin sister, Margaret, were born March 8, 1926 at Emory Hospital to the late Margaret Delay Yancey and George Bennett Yancey. The girls lost their mother when they were two years old and were raised by their father and two special aunts, Pansy Skelton and Martha Griffith.



Marian attended Morningside Elementary, Glendale Elementary, Okeefe Middle School and Atlanta Girls' High, where she was the editor of the yearbook. Marian graduated from Agnes Scott College with a major in French and math. During her first two years there, she traveled after class by trolley to Marietta, where she worked in the parts department of the Bell Bomber plant.



After graduation in 1948, she went to work for the Campfire Girls in Toccoa, Georgia and Seattle, Washington. Marian returned to Atlanta and went to work as a member of the first stewardess crew for Southern Airways.



Charlotte Carroll, a fellow stewardess and roommate introduced her brother, Gene, to Marian, and their love story began. She and Gene married in 1952, and shortly afterwards, Marian began her teaching career at the old Clarkston High School, and later switched to early childhood education. She taught in grades 1-5 at Tucker Elementary, Brockett Elementary, and Allgood Elementary.



Marian and her family were members at Allgood Road Methodist Church. When she moved to Park Springs in Stone Mountain, she joined Tucker Methodist and later joined Mountain Park Methodist. After teaching for 37 years, Marian enjoyed retirement by volunteering. She served as a docent at the Carter Center. Her love of books led her to volunteer in the libraries at Tucker Methodist and Park Springs. She also volunteered as a poll worker for local and national elections.



Marian was preceded in death by her husband, James Eugene "Gene" Carroll; her parents, Inez and George Yancey; her twin sister, Margaret; her sisters-in-law, Katherine Carroll, Charlotte Smithmier, and Betty Murdock; brothers-in-law, Jake Carroll, Neil Kirkman, and Rev. Claude Smithmier. She is survived by her sons, Philip Carroll (Paula) and John Carroll; daughter, Peggy Means (Hugh); grandchildren, Alex Means (Lincy), Ben Means (Jenna), and Jen Carroll; great-grandchildren, Allie Means and Henry Means; nieces and nephews, Alice Kirkman, Suzy Krall, Celia Kirkman, Margie Carroll, Janey Carroll, Carroll Fain, Claudia Smithmier, Linda Filandrinos, Dave Kirkman and Frank Murdock; brother-in-law, Ed Murdock.



A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 AM, on May 18, at the Decatur Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alzheimer's Association, https://act.alz.org or a charity of your choice.



