X

Carroll, Marian

Obituaries
1 hour ago

CARROLL (YANCEY),

Marian

Marian Yancey Carroll, age 97, of Stone Mountain, Georgia died peacefully on May 11, 2023. Marian and her identical twin sister, Margaret, were born March 8, 1926 at Emory Hospital to the late Margaret Delay Yancey and George Bennett Yancey. The girls lost their mother when they were two years old and were raised by their father and two special aunts, Pansy Skelton and Martha Griffith.

Marian attended Morningside Elementary, Glendale Elementary, Okeefe Middle School and Atlanta Girls' High, where she was the editor of the yearbook. Marian graduated from Agnes Scott College with a major in French and math. During her first two years there, she traveled after class by trolley to Marietta, where she worked in the parts department of the Bell Bomber plant.

After graduation in 1948, she went to work for the Campfire Girls in Toccoa, Georgia and Seattle, Washington. Marian returned to Atlanta and went to work as a member of the first stewardess crew for Southern Airways.

Charlotte Carroll, a fellow stewardess and roommate introduced her brother, Gene, to Marian, and their love story began. She and Gene married in 1952, and shortly afterwards, Marian began her teaching career at the old Clarkston High School, and later switched to early childhood education. She taught in grades 1-5 at Tucker Elementary, Brockett Elementary, and Allgood Elementary.

Marian and her family were members at Allgood Road Methodist Church. When she moved to Park Springs in Stone Mountain, she joined Tucker Methodist and later joined Mountain Park Methodist. After teaching for 37 years, Marian enjoyed retirement by volunteering. She served as a docent at the Carter Center. Her love of books led her to volunteer in the libraries at Tucker Methodist and Park Springs. She also volunteered as a poll worker for local and national elections.

Marian was preceded in death by her husband, James Eugene "Gene" Carroll; her parents, Inez and George Yancey; her twin sister, Margaret; her sisters-in-law, Katherine Carroll, Charlotte Smithmier, and Betty Murdock; brothers-in-law, Jake Carroll, Neil Kirkman, and Rev. Claude Smithmier. She is survived by her sons, Philip Carroll (Paula) and John Carroll; daughter, Peggy Means (Hugh); grandchildren, Alex Means (Lincy), Ben Means (Jenna), and Jen Carroll; great-grandchildren, Allie Means and Henry Means; nieces and nephews, Alice Kirkman, Suzy Krall, Celia Kirkman, Margie Carroll, Janey Carroll, Carroll Fain, Claudia Smithmier, Linda Filandrinos, Dave Kirkman and Frank Murdock; brother-in-law, Ed Murdock.

A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 AM, on May 18, at the Decatur Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alzheimer's Association, https://act.alz.org or a charity of your choice.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Gray

Lessons from a mother | LISTEN: A daughter tells the story

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Atlanta rallies take stand against rising gun violence
7h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man found fatally shot in car near DeKalb apartment complex
13h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Abortion pill used for vast majority of Georgia abortions, DPH data shows
18h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Abortion pill used for vast majority of Georgia abortions, DPH data shows
18h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

America pleads: Stop the shootings
The Latest

Neely, Frank
Egan, Donna
Crowell, Helen
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

PHOTOS: Georgia college graduations 2023
How a young widow found solace in motherhood and social media positivity
Jamie Foxx’s daughter said he’s out of hospital and recuperating at home
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top