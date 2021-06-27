Carroll, Judith

ajc logo
Mrs. Judith Carroll, age 80 of McDonough passed away June 23, 2021. Mrs. Carroll was a member of St. Philip Benizi Catholic Church and a member and full time volunteer of St. Vincent De Paul Society. She was preceded in death by her husband: Robert F. Carroll. Surviving are her sons, Robert John (Nancy) Carroll of Smyrna, Michael William Carroll of McDonough and Daniel Patrick (Daneill Smith) Carroll of Atlanta; brothers Richard MacKenzie (Claire) Koch of Wakefield, MA and John MacKenzie (Anne) Koch of West Edmeston, NY,; grandchildren Max William Carroll, Trae Patrick Carroll and Todd Patrick Carroll, many nieces, nephews and extended family members. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 AM Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at St. Philip Benizi Catholic Church, with Father Vincent Gluc, OFM Conv. officiating. Interment will be at Honey Creek Woodlands in Conyers. Please wear appropriate footwear for the cemetery. The family will receive friends 6 PM-8 PM Monday, June 28, 2021 at Ford-Stewart Funeral Home and 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at the church prior to the service.

Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge,

(770)-210-2700, www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com.

Funeral Home Information

FORD STEWART FUNERAL HOME INC - JONESBORO

2047 HIGHWAY 138

Jonesboro, GA

30236

https://www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

