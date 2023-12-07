CARROLL, Janet



December 1, 2023, Janet Sharp Carroll, 87, was reunited with her beloved Richard after only 347 days apart. She passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones after a brief illness.



She was a devoted wife and mother. She and her late husband Richard were together nearly 60 years and set a beautiful example of love and friendship that endured all their years together.



Jan is survived by her two daughters, Traci Carroll and Karen Harper and their husbands, Jim Hunter and Sean Harper who she loved as sons; and her two grandsons, Patrick and Christopher Harper. She is also survived by her sister, Virginia "Jenny" Bailey (Ken); their children, Adair Barnes Owen (David), MacCauley Barnes Braswell, Mark Bailey, Susan Bailey Nosbuesch (Manfred), Dorothy Bailey; and the children of Jan's brother, Shirley Sharp, Lyn Sharp Littrell and Cyrus Sharp III (Nancy). On Richard's side, she is survived by her brother-in-law, Charles Vincent Carroll; her niece, Mary Ann Carroll Collins (Glyn); and Mary Ann's son, Carroll Alexander Johnson.



Jan was beautiful, artistic, out-going and kind. She was loved by all who knew her and will be deeply missed.





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