Carroll, Cleo

1 hour ago

CARROLL, Cleo L.

Mr. L. Cleo Carroll, 94, a WWII Navy Veteran and longtime resident of Covington, Georgia passed into Glory on January 5, 2022. Funeral Services will be held Sunday, January 9, 2022 at High Point Baptist Church, 12025 GA-36, Covington, GA 30014 with visitation at 1:00 PM and Memorial Service at 2:00 PM, interment to follow at the church cemetery, Rev. T. J. Bennett officiating. Masks are requested. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you donate gifts to High Point Baptist Church or your favorite Veterans support charity. J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home, TE Davis Funeral Services, 2157 East Street, SE, Covington, GA 30014.

Funeral Home Information

J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home and Cremation Chapel

2157 East St. S.E.

Covington, GA

30014

https://www.harwellfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

