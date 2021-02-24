CARROLL, Barbara



Ms. Barbara Carroll off East Point, GA transitioned January 13, 2021. A Private Memorial Celebration (family members in the chapel only) will be held and services streamed. She leaves to cherish her children, Willis Carroll ( Angela) Oxford, GA, Angela Carroll (Kennesaw, GA) and Anthony Carroll (Atlanta, GA), grandchildren Brian Carroll and Alexcie Robinson, Christina, Christopher, and Joelle Smith; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.




