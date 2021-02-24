X

Carroll, Barbara

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

CARROLL, Barbara

Ms. Barbara Carroll off East Point, GA transitioned January 13, 2021. A Private Memorial Celebration (family members in the chapel only) will be held and services streamed. She leaves to cherish her children, Willis Carroll ( Angela) Oxford, GA, Angela Carroll (Kennesaw, GA) and Anthony Carroll (Atlanta, GA), grandchildren Brian Carroll and Alexcie Robinson, Christina, Christopher, and Joelle Smith; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Murray Brothers, (404) 349-3000, mbfh.com.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.