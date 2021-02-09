CARRODUS, Paul J.



March 10, 1931 – January 7, 2021



J. Paul Carrodus, Major, USAF Retired, 89, "flew west" on Thursday, January 7, 2021, in Atlanta, Georgia, surrounded by his family. Paul was born in Pleasantville, NJ on March 10, 1931. He proudly served over 20 years in the United States Air Force as a fighter pilot during the Korean and Vietnam Conflicts. Paul was a recipient of numerous Commendations, including: Bronze Star, Air Medal with Silver Star, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Airforce Longevity Service Award with 4 Oak Leaf Clusters, Armed Forces Reserve Medal, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm Good Conduct Medal and the Republic Vietnam Campaign Medal. After retiring from the Air Force, Paul moved to South Florida and started a long and successful career with Merrill Lynch in Delray Beach. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed his retirement at the Delray Dunes Golf and Country Club. Paul was preceded in passing by his first wife Monica (Holdiness) Carrodus, and his second wife Joan (Schafer) Carrodus, to whom he was married for 38 years, and his brother David Fagan. Paul is survived by three children by his late wife Monica: Cynthia Demitruk, Caren Acheson, and J. Paul Carrodus Jr. (Lisa); and his stepdaughters by his late wife, Joan: Cathleen Grittner and Nancy Patteson (Mark). Other survivors are his grandchildren, Josh, Kevin, Kaitlyn, Alexandra, Steven, Chad, Chase and Blake; two great-grandchildren, Caleb and Milo; his brother Joe Fagan; and his brother-in-law, Philip Holdiness (Laura). After Joan's passing, he moved to Marietta, GA to be closer to his children and grandchildren. Paul was known for his thoughtfulness and unmatched generosity which will never be forgotten. He was a loving father, husband, grandfather, brother, uncle and a devoted friend. He will be missed by all those who loved him. A celebration and honor of life service will be held at 3:00 PM, Wednesday, February 10 at Johnson Ferry Baptist Church in Marietta, GA. A private interment with full military honors will be at the Georgia National Cemetery on February 11th. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation www.garysinisefoundation.org, or to the Shriner's Hospitals for Children www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org.

