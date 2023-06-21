Carrillo, Peter

CARRILLO, Dr., Peter



Dr. Peter Joseph Carrillo, aged 73, residing in Amelia Island, Florida, passed away peacefully on May 16, 2023, from complications of leukemia. His daughters Gina and Carol were by his side at his passing.



Peter was born on December 16,1949 in Rochester, NY to Peter and Rose Carrillo. He attended Canisius College in Buffalo, NY, then went on to study medicine at St. Louis University in St. Louis, MO. He completed his Pediatrics Residency and Neonatology Fellowship through The Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta, GA.



A devoted family man, he was married to Carol Glasson for 32 years. They raised their two daughters in Athens, GA. When he was not working, Peter loved playing golf or looking at cars. He took immense pride in caring for critically ill newborns during his long career as a Neonatologist. He would sometimes take his daughters to his hospital rounds, where they would peer through the windows to see the tiniest babies he was helping. Peter loved the work that he did, and he saved many lives over his career.



Peter spent the last ten years of his life in Amelia Island, FL, where he achieved his lifelong dream of playing golf every day. He was a member of The Amelia Island Club and Amelia River Golf Club. He had the incredible accomplishment of hitting three holes-in-one over a five-month period in 2020 and 2021. Peter's greatest love, however, was spending time with his children and his adoring grandchildren Anne Marie (5) and Wesley (3), who called him "Papa".



Peter is survived by his daughters Gina (Taylor) Arnall of Atlanta, GA, Carol (Brandon) Black of New Orleans, LA, his sisters Teresa (Doug) Tone and Lisa (Robert) Filice, both of Rochester, NY, his two grandchildren, as well as a host of cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Childhood of Rochester, NY. A service will be held in Rochester, NY at The White Haven Memorial Park, date to be determined.



