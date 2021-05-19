CARRIERE, Thomas



Thomas D. Carriere of Alpharetta, Georgia passed away on Sunday, May 16, 2021.



He was a member of Jaycees, Knights of Columbus, Oakmont Homeowners Association, Cops Liaison to Forsyth City sheriff's Department, Eucharistic Minister and Sacristan at St. Brendan, Kairos Prison Ministry, and served in the U.S. Marines during the Vietnam War.



Thomas was preceded in death by his parents Maurice and Claire Carriere, his stepmother Clementine Carriere and sister Eve.



He is survived by his wife Joan B. Carriere and children Thomas K. Leddy (Barbara), Kenneth R. Leddy (Becky), Kathleen Ellis (Nick), and Edward W. Carriere (Cherie). Thomas' siblings Rene Carriere (Christy) and Susan Inzeral (Noel). He loved his grandchildren Casandra Knight (Teddy), Ryan Leddy, Madeline Ellis, Dylan Ellis, Austin Carriere, and his great-grandchildren Travis Knight, Briannna Knight, Teddy Knight, and Max Knight.



A visitation will be held on Monday, May 24, 2021 from 4-8 PM at McDonald and Son Funeral Home.



The Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 starting at 1 PM at St. Brendan Catholic Church.



A private Graveside service will be held at Georgia National Cemetery.



