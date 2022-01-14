CARRICK, Margaret "Martha"



Born July 25, 1922 to the late William McKinley Thompson and Margaret Lucille Devereaux in Canton, OH, Martha passed away December 22, 2021 in Lawrenceville, GA. She was preceded in death by her two brothers; John Devereaux Thompson and William (Bill) McKinley Thompson, and her husband Robert Warren Carrick whom she married in 1972 inheriting the motley group she would turn into a family. Martha was the beloved matriarch of four children, six grandchildren and ten great grandchildren and numerous Thompson nieces and nephews. We thought we would have her with us forever; but Martha felt ninety-nine years was plenty of living. At twenty years of age Martha enlisted in the United States Navy (WAVES) during World War II serving as a Storekeeper First Class at the US Naval Repair Base, San Diego, CA. Following her Naval service Martha attended college on the GI Bill then began her working life. Martha's career accomplishments are numerous. She achieved amazing things during a time when there were few professional career opportunities for women. Her career spanned the New York State Department of Health and Education as a Rehabilitation Counselor; followed by the US Federal Government at Health, Education and Welfare (HEW) in Rehabilitation Counseling and National Institutes of Mental Health, Narcotic Addiction and Drug Abuse. She retired with the US Department of Education as a Regional Representative to State Vocational Rehabilitation Agencies. Martha's greatest accomplishment was her influence in helping make buildings barrier free for people with disabilities. Martha pursued a lifelong love of education holding a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Psychology from Kent State University, a Master of Arts degree in Counseling Psychology from Cornell University, and a Master of Science degree in Human Resource Management from the University of Utah. She supported the Arts and loved attending the opera, theatre, and the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra. In July 1972 Martha married Robert Warren Carrick and they lived in Stone Mountain, GA. Upon their retirement they moved to the Park Springs Retirement Community in Stone Mountain. Robert preceded Martha in death after forty-two years of marriage. Martha is survived by her inherited family including daughter Betty Suzanne Pasteur (Pierre), son Robert William Carrick (Debbi) and daughters Mary Rebecca Lowe (Dale, dec), and Nancy Carrick Gaskill (Gary). Six grandchildren; Eric, Christina, Robert (RW), James, Lillian, and Martha and ten great-grandchildren; Anna, William, Abigail, Robert (Westin), Liam, Cooper, Rory, Audrey, Andrew, and Evelyn. Martha will be buried with her husband Robert at the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, San Antonio, TX. A family graveside service is planned at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in Martha's memory to the Kent State University Foundation, 350 S Lincoln Street, P.O. Box 5190, Kent, OH 44242 (kent.edu/philanthropy) or to the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, 1280 Peachtree Street, NE, Atlanta, GA 30309 (aso.org/donate). The family would like to thank all the caregivers and staff of Delmar Gardens of Gwinnett for their compassionate care of Martha.



