CARRERAS, Julia Iglesias



Julia Iglesias Carreras, 98, returned to her heavenly home on July 4, 2021.



Julia "Julita" was born in 1922 in Havana, Cuba and fled the country with her husband and children in 1960. After briefly living in the Bahamas, the family moved to Coral Gables before her husband, Alvaro, was transferred to Atlanta through The Coca-Cola Company. Julita was a member of All Saints Catholic Church from the time she settled in Atlanta in 1977.



Julita was blessed with a loving husband, three children, seven grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. She is survived by her son and daughter, Eduardo and Maria Elena, grandchildren, Javier, Lourdes, Michelle, Susana, Robbie, Eric, and Diana, and great-grandchildren George, Marcelo, Mia, Katya, Marcos, and Max. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alvaro and her son, Alvaro, Jr.



Julita loved cooking, gardening, and the Atlanta Braves. Her kitchen fed family, friends, and neighbors, and her recipes inspired her children and grandchildren to attempt to recreate her passion for food. Her garden blossomed each year with flowers that she had planted with friends and family over the years and tended throughout her life. She maintained an encyclopedic knowledge of Braves baseball and spent many summer evenings watching games late into the night.



A funeral service will be held at H.M. Patterson & Son Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Road, NE, Sandy Springs, GA, at 10:30 AM on Saturday, July 17, with a burial immediately following at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs. Father Bryan Small will officiate the service. The family gratefully declines flowers and donations, but prayers, condolences and memories are gladly accepted.



