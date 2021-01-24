Carreno, Chris



Memorial for Chris Carreno



December 25, 1963 – January 26, 2020





You are always in our hearts we miss you every day. You were a blessed gift from God that Holy Christmas day.We miss you most at Christmas, you were like a little child, you always loved a good surprise and how we miss that now.A year has passed and yet it seems like only yesterday, an angel came and called your name and took you far way.You went home to the Father, He smiled down on you and said, "Welcome Home" my son, I have been waiting here for youtoday. Knowing goodbyes are not forever, nor are they the end, knowing you are now with Jesus,until we meet again.