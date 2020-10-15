CARREKER, Lorene Age 90, of Stockbridge, passed awy Oct. 13, 2020. Service to be announced. Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors, McDonough, GA.
Funeral Home Information
Cannon-Cleveland Funeral Directors
2580 Hwy42 N
Credit: File
Funeral Home Information
Cannon-Cleveland Funeral Directors
2580 Hwy42 N