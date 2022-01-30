CARR, Mary Ann



Mary Ann Carr was born on October 31, 1932 in Augusta, Georgia. She was known to her family and friends as a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.



Ann had a passion for reading, so much so that she worked in the Morrow First United Methodist church library for decades. She loved exercise, music, the ocean, the written word, and her family. She was known for her wit, kindness, and intelligence. Ann loved wildlife and was a regular contributor to the World Wildlife Fund as well as many others.



Ann was preceded in death by her husband, H.V. Carr. She is survived by her two sons, Vince Carr and Chris Carr, Granddaughter Crystal Womack, Granddaughter Michelle Love, and Grandson Allen Carr. Ann is also survived by five great-grandchildren, Luna Womack, Noah Love, Ava Love, William Love, and Marleigh Carr.



Services will be held on Thursday, February 3rd, 2022 at Morrow First United Methodist Church at 11:00 AM. Donations to the church may be sent to Morrow First United Methodist Church in her honor.

