Obituaries | 2 hours ago

CARR, Malissa

Mrs. Malissa A. Carr of Atlanta entered into rest on February 27, 2021. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, March 4, 2021, 1 PM in our Cascade Chapel. Interment Greenwood Cemetery. Services are PRIVATE. Services will be streamed. Viewing today 3 – 6 PM at Murray Brothers (404) 349-3000 mbfh.com




Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

