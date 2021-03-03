CARR, Malissa
Mrs. Malissa A. Carr of Atlanta entered into rest on February 27, 2021. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, March 4, 2021, 1 PM in our Cascade Chapel. Interment Greenwood Cemetery. Services are PRIVATE. Services will be streamed. Viewing today 3 – 6 PM at Murray Brothers (404) 349-3000 mbfh.com
Funeral Home Information
Murray Brothers Funeral Home
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW
Atlanta, GA
30331
https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral