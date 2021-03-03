CARR, Malissa



Mrs. Malissa A. Carr of Atlanta entered into rest on February 27, 2021. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, March 4, 2021, 1 PM in our Cascade Chapel. Interment Greenwood Cemetery. Services are PRIVATE. Services will be streamed. Viewing today 3 – 6 PM at Murray Brothers (404) 349-3000 mbfh.com



