CARR, Lonnie



Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Lonnie Jermaine Carr will be Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 11:00 AM; Zion Hill Baptist Church, 6175 Campbellton Rd SW, Atlanta, GA 30331, Rev. Dr. Aaron Parker, Pastor. Interment; Georgia National Cemetery. A public viewing will be Monday, February 28, 2022 from 2-6 PM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. (404) 758-1731.



