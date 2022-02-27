Hamburger icon
Carr, Lonnie

1 hour ago

Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Lonnie Jermaine Carr will be Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 11:00 AM; Zion Hill Baptist Church, 6175 Campbellton Rd SW, Atlanta, GA 30331, Rev. Dr. Aaron Parker, Pastor. Interment; Georgia National Cemetery. A public viewing will be Monday, February 28, 2022 from 2-6 PM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. (404) 758-1731.




Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

