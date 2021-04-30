<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Photos/0000687232-01_0_0000687232-01-1_20210430.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000687232-01_0_0000687232-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">CARR, John Stephen<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">John Stephen Carr, age 68 of Lilburn, Georgia passed away on Monday, April 19, 2021. John passed away after battling medical complications during a four week stay in an Atlanta hospital. John was preceded in death by his father, Russell Morgan Carr; mother, Carswella Arnold Carr and brothers, Thomas Patrick and Paul Dale Carr. John is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 42 years, Judy Mullins Carr. John was one of 11 children in his family and is survived by his four brothers, Charles Joseph, Peter Russell, Samuel David, Timothy Christopher and his four sisters, Laura Schwin, Martha Carr, Helen Klepac and Sally Croawell. John is survived by a long list of siblings-in-law, nieces and nephews and grandnieces and nephews as well.<br/><br/>John was the fifth child of Russell and Carswella, born in Jacksonville, IL where they lived early in their marriage. The family moved to Atlanta in the late 1950's where the younger five children were born. As long-time Atlanta residents, John and Judy enjoyed sharing hospitality at their Grant Park home, followed by their Stone Mountain home and finally found their retirement home in Lilburn, GA. John began his long, successful career as a graduate from Georgia State University with a bachelor's degree in business. Early in his career, John was employed by Aaron Rents working in Accounting for a few years before transitioning to IT. The remainder of his career was spent in IT with Aaron Rents, BIS-Business Information Systems, and retiring at Veritiv.<br/><br/>In addition to being a computer nerd, John was a gifted musician, leading the folk group at Christ the King Cathedral for ten years, and singing for his siblings' and friends' weddings. The family remembers well one of his favorite wedding ballads "The Very Unfortunate Man." John was also an excellent carpenter, renovating their home in Grant Park, making home repairs for family and friends, and making custom frames for Judy's artwork.<br/><br/>John had a kind and generous soul. His bliss was helping others; whether the task needed strength or skill, he was eager to help. His curiosity could sometimes be annoying, but it was that curiosity that gave him his intelligence and led him through a successful career. Guidance and love from his family, church and friends led him to a joy-filled life.<br/><br/>John will be laid to rest at Honey Creek Woodlands, Conyers, Georgia on May 19th. A graveside service with family and close friends will be held to celebrate his life.<br/><br/>In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider donating in John's memory to Habitat for Humanity through their website, or by mail to 322 West Lamar Street, Americus, GA 31709-3543.</font><br/>