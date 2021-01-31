CARR, James Cannon



Jim Carr thrived on challenges. They could be specific ones, like commanding a courtroom in a trial or training a pit bull to sit. They could be bigger ones, like building an undefeated season as a state champion wrestler, raising three children as an active parent, or forging a spiritual journey against an aggressive claim of illness.



And if a challenge didn't exist, he might simply make one, just to keep it competitive. To know Jim/Jimmy/Dad/Grand-dad was to know action.



James Cannon Carr passed away at home, with his wife of 57 years by his side, on Thursday, January 21, 2021 after a brief illness. He was 79.



A native Atlantan, Jim was born at the original Piedmont Hospital to Anne Coppedge and Julian Carr. In attending Ms. Bloodworth's kindergarten and E. Rivers Elementary, he grew up with many of those who would become lifelong friends.



In high school at the Westminster Schools, Jim's highlight was his state championship season as a wrestler his senior year, where he was Captain of the team and won every match. He is in the Westminster Hall of Fame.



He graduated from Virginia Military Institute with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering, where he also wrestled and played Varsity tennis.



At VMI, he was well-known for his athletic and academic prowess, but we particularly love this quote from his yearbook, written by his roommate at graduation: "Jimmy's admiration for all of the rules, regulations, and traditions of the Institute has been best exemplified by his unceasing efforts to find out for himself just how strong they are. In this field, he is second to none."



Just after entering Emory School of Law, Jim married Alice Hurt in the fall. The story goes that they had no time for a honeymoon because Jim had an exam two days after the wedding. Years later, Alice always said that she never wanted to be bored; with Jim, she never was.



After receiving a JD from Emory School of Law, Jim entered the US Army in the JAG Corps as a Captain, stationed at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, teaching doctors at the Medical Field Service School. After being honorably discharged as a Major, he returned to Atlanta with his three small children in tow and embarked on a 25-year career as an attorney, including time at Sears Roebuck, where he handled litigation for the southeast, and with McGee & Oxford, in private practice.



Jim and Alice built their dream house at Lake Oconee, but after a few weeks Jim realized retirement was not for him. One of his growing passions was investments and the stock market, and he launched his second career with CornerCap Investment Counsel. One of his close friends was a founder. For the next 13 years, he helped lead the firm's growth efforts, building relationships throughout the southeast, most of which remain to this day.



In retirement over the past decade, Jim continued to improve his golf, always carrying his own bag. Even when it rained.



Jim was a member of the First Church of Christ, Scientist, where he served as First Reader. One of his favorite things was to teach Sunday School. He was a member of the American Bar Association, the State Bar of Georgia, the Lawyer's Club of Atlanta, Downtown Kiwanis, the Piedmont Driving Club, and the Nine O'Clocks. He served on the Board of the Georgia Shakespeare Festival at Oglethorpe.



He was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his wife Alice, his three children Cannon (Kathleen), Melissa Noonan (Mike), and Margaret Smith (Starr), and his six grandchildren, James, Ryan, Alexander, Armstrong, Carr and Ally. He is also survived by his two brothers Julian (Deryle) and Beauchamp (Talela), his brother-in-law Charles (Beverly), and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. We already miss him greatly.



There will be a private family service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Morning Light Foundation (PO Box 7604, Atlanta, GA 30357), Cherokee Garden Library (130 West Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta, GA 30305), the Kiwanis Foundation of Atlanta (PO Box 14104, Atlanta, GA 30324), or a charity of your choice.

